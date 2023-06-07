WLOX Careers
Wednesday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday, folks! We’re in for some familiar weather today as scattered storms make a return for the third or fourth day in a row. A few showers are offshore early today and may brush along the coastal areas this morning. But, like before, the day’s best chances for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening, so be prepared for some wet conditions at times later today. Highs will once again hover in the mid 80s, just like the previous days. However, the silver lining is that the rainfall should continue to provide some relief from the genuinely sizzling summer heat, mostly sparing us from hitting those hot 90s that usually happen in the summer months. Stay dry and enjoy your day!

