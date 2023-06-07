WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Steps Coalition looking to build housing units in East Biloxi

Steps Coalition is looking to build 36 housing units in East Biloxi to help bring attention back to the area.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The property along Holley Street in Biloxi could be the site of new housing units.

Steps Coalition is awaiting approval from the Biloxi City Council to build 36 residential units trying to develop underserved communities.

“Our goal is to really make sure that any development on the Coast is inclusive of all communities here in South Mississippi,” said Jonathan Green.

Ken Moye and Johnathan Green said the units will help combat the rising cost of rent.

“One of the ways we will do that is through different government subsidies,” Green said. “The construction cost will be subsidized, and therefore the return we will need to get to pay for the property itself will be less than it would be if we were doing it without those subsidies.”

The design was made with the intent of making sure all parties are satisfied.

“We just pride ourselves in making sure that the design is accommodating in the community and our client as well,” Moye said.

Green said their goal is to not drive people out of the neighborhood but to help bring attention to the area and its heritage.

“This neighborhood has a rich history. The Civil Rights history, the wade-in movements, a rich music history. It’s one of the stops along the Mississippi Blues Trail, so there’s a lot going on here,” Green said. “So, there’s a lot to value and treasure in the community, and we want to elevate that. It’s worth investing in, and the people are worth investing in.”

“We’re going to try every effort to bring that into fruition,” Moye said. “We want to maintain the quality of the design throughout this process.”

The City Council will take up the vote at their meeting next week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Causey, 29
Man arrested for arson following large brushfire in Jackson Co.
VA leaders say 1 million veterans nationwide identify as LGBTQ+.
Locals protest LGBTQ+ flag hanging outside Biloxi VA Medical Center
Florida resident and Army veteran Jeffrey Gray is the man behind the YouTube channel Honor Your...
Activist claims rights violations after encounters with police at city halls in Waveland, Ocean Springs
fire
Man killed in Gulf Park Estates housefire identified
Effler is currently charged with Felony Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Seatbelt...
Picayune man arrested after police find meth in Cheetos bag

Latest News

Ocean Springs city leaders discuss safety report
Ocean Springs business owners present safety report to city leaders
The developers told WLOX News the area is zoned for 1,200 condominiums and a 200-room hotel and...
Developing RV park concerns Gulf Park Estates neighbors
Contrary to most of the United States, Mississippi is one of three states where the age...
New law to allow 18-year-olds to buy property in Mississippi
These issues range from overgrown yards to debris-filled lots, to burned-out abandoned...
Gulfport City Council passes resolution to repair 32 blighted properties