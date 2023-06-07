Steps Coalition looking to build housing units in East Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The property along Holley Street in Biloxi could be the site of new housing units.

Steps Coalition is awaiting approval from the Biloxi City Council to build 36 residential units trying to develop underserved communities.

“Our goal is to really make sure that any development on the Coast is inclusive of all communities here in South Mississippi,” said Jonathan Green.

Ken Moye and Johnathan Green said the units will help combat the rising cost of rent.

“One of the ways we will do that is through different government subsidies,” Green said. “The construction cost will be subsidized, and therefore the return we will need to get to pay for the property itself will be less than it would be if we were doing it without those subsidies.”

The design was made with the intent of making sure all parties are satisfied.

“We just pride ourselves in making sure that the design is accommodating in the community and our client as well,” Moye said.

Green said their goal is to not drive people out of the neighborhood but to help bring attention to the area and its heritage.

“This neighborhood has a rich history. The Civil Rights history, the wade-in movements, a rich music history. It’s one of the stops along the Mississippi Blues Trail, so there’s a lot going on here,” Green said. “So, there’s a lot to value and treasure in the community, and we want to elevate that. It’s worth investing in, and the people are worth investing in.”

“We’re going to try every effort to bring that into fruition,” Moye said. “We want to maintain the quality of the design throughout this process.”

The City Council will take up the vote at their meeting next week.

