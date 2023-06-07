WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida resident and Army veteran Jeffrey Gray is the man behind the YouTube channel Honor Your...
Activist claims rights violations after encounters with police at city halls in Waveland, Ocean Springs
The newly proclaimed state fruit will be celebrated on Saturday in Poplarville during the...
Coast Life: Farming the state fruit in the Blueberry Capital of Mississippi
Effler is currently charged with Felony Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Seatbelt...
Picayune man arrested after police find meth in Cheetos bag
VA leaders say 1 million veterans nationwide identify as LGBTQ+.
Locals protest LGBTQ+ flag hanging outside Biloxi VA Medical Center
Development continues for Sound Amphitheater construction
Construction development for The Sound Amphitheater continues

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh speaks with his client, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Wide disagreement reigns in trial of deputy accused of not stopping Parkland killer
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications