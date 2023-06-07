Gulfport announces Steve Hesser as new boys basketball coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport high school announced Tuesday Steve Hesser is the next head coach of the boys basketball program.

Hesser takes over for Owen Miller who is now with the Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s team.

He’s has amassed more than 700 wins in his career after coaching in Oklahoma and Missouri at the high school and Division II college level.

Those include three high school state championships and an NCAA Division II national championship with Drury University.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.