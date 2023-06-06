WLOX Careers
Suspect arrested in connection to Moss Point armed robbery

Austin Blake Butler faces an armed robbery charge after a tip connected him to a Memorial Day...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Memorial Day armed robbery.

Austin Blake Butler was arrested by Lucedale police officers after a traffic stop on Sunday, June 5.

Butler had an unrelated felony warrant out of George County, but Moss Point had previously received a tip connecting Butler to the Raceway armed robbery on May 29.

Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery

During the traffic stop, evidence was collected in connection to the Raceway charge.

Butler is held at the George County Regional Corrections Facility, but when he is released, he will be taken to Jackson County to face an armed robbery charge.

