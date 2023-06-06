Hit or miss showers and storms today.

We’ve been watching some scattered showers and storms near the coast this morning. A few of these have had heavy downpours, and we’ll see more of these hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Thanks to some cloud cover and rain, we’ll see temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s today.

Most of the rain will diminish overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday will be a very warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s. A few more hit or miss showers and storms are expected, too.

Thursday will be even hotter with highs near 90. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. Slightly drier air will arrive by Friday and Saturday. Our rain chances will be a little lower, but isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will be toasty with highs in the low 90s!

