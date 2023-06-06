Gulfport City Council passes resolution to repair 32 blighted properties

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport city council members passed a code enforcement resolution on Tuesday to clean up 32 menace properties citywide.

These issues range from overgrown yards to debris-filled lots, to burned-out abandoned structures.

When the city steps in to clean up private properties, the costs will be added to the property owners’ tax bills.

Gulfport resident Michael Beam lives down the street from a blighted home located at 15190 Madison Street.

He said it’s been that way since he moved into the neighborhood over three years ago, and he worries that children might wander over and get hurt.

“It’s sad that it’s been three years and that house has not seen any renovations or any positive outcome come out of it,” Beam said. “They need to get on their business about getting their stuff done so they can actually do what they need to do and fix up houses that haven’t been touched in years.”

Gulfport residents can call the city’s 311 line to report any problem spots in their neighborhoods.

