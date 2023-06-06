WLOX Careers
Construction development for The Sound Amphitheater continues

Development continues for Sound Amphitheater construction
Development continues for Sound Amphitheater construction(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - In Jackson County, there’s a new update on a major construction project in Gautier.

A small town with big dreams — that’s how Nathan Baugh described the development of the new state-of-the-art Sound Amphitheatre in Gautier.

“The city really believes in an elevated experience,” said Baugh. “I love working with cities I think big the amphitheater is the first thing like it in this region, or super excited to partner with the city to execute something at his high-level of caliber.”

Fletcher Construction and Seymour Engineering crews are hard at work building the 7,000-seat venue. Eighty tons of structural steel were added to the site.

Gautier’s city manager‚ Paula Yancey said the construction is worth 8 million dollars--Including completed infrastructure, the amphitheater itself, and the great lawn.

“It is very exciting when you come out here and it used to be just grass but now you see this amphitheater lifting out of the ground. It’s really coming to life. It’s not just on a board or a drawing,” said Yancey.

Yancey added funding for Phase 2, which is covered through state legislation and Tideland grants.

City leaders believe the new facility will contribute to the growth of more businesses.

“To put almost 90,000 people through the city of Gautier, it’s dinner, it’s hotel nights, it’s gas, it’s snacks. It’s just a mass of economic impact for this city,” said Baugh.

“I definitely have seen in the last several months an uptick in inquires both from a retail perspective and a hospitality perceptive,” said Yancey.

Tennis courts, Pickleball courts and playgrounds will also be added to the site.

“I think it’s going to be huge for the city and it’s exciting to watch it unfold,” said Yancey.

The Sound Amphitheater is estimated to be completed by the Spring 2024.

