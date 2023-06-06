WLOX Careers
Class dismissed at Gulfport School District

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the last day of school in the Gulfport School District. At Anniston Avenue Elementary, the theme is “lucky to be at AAE.”

Some say luck is when preparation meets opportunity, so the students and staff focused on their good luck and results when it comes to better test and placement scores.

“A few weeks ago we had what we call bid day, where everyone found out their grade level placement, and each grade had a lucky charm. Our theme for next year is ‘lucky to be at AAE’ because we have a culture of gratitude here,” said Crystal T. Wade, assistant principal.

At Ms. Cook’s kindergarten class, it’s the last day of school, so they’re playing Candyland and Legos, and they’ve got bubbles. They’re also looking at the past successes here and looking toward the future.

“We wanted to kind of honor that, lean into that, and also recognize that every single component of our school plays a part, just like Lucky Charms,” Wade said.

The district is also wrapping up its second year with that flexible school schedule, where they go to class for 45 days and then have two weeks off, instead of a more traditional calendar.

“I think that Gulfport made some proactive adjustments in implementing the calendar,” Wade added.

