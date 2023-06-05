Warm and muggy with a few storms today

It’s another summerlike day! We’ll be in the upper 80s this afternoon, and the high humidity will make it feel warmer. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain, but a few storms may have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

Most of the rain will diminish shortly after the sunset tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will bring more heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s. A few more hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

This pattern will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Each day will bring the chance for a few more showers and storms.

