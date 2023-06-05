WLOX Careers
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines before NFL football game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Vick, who led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999, is among the most notable players appearing on the ballot in his first year of eligibility.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There are also 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.

Vick, who led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999, is among the most notable players appearing on the ballot in his first year of eligibility.

Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1999. He played one season of college football before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Vick’s professional career was interrupted when he served 21 months in prison for his involvement in dog fighting.

Fitzgerald was the Heisman runner-up in 2003 to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White. He scored 34 touchdowns in just two seasons at Pitt.

Suggs led the nation in sacks with 24 in 2002 for Arizona State.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court and announced in January.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

