Singing River Health System stays secure with internal police department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Here’s a diagnosis you might not be familiar with...The Singing River Health System has its own police department. It’s been in place since 2011, as 36 officers patrol the hospitals and clinics throughout the system.

“It gives us the ability to focus more and address the needs of the folks that are on our campuses. It’s the same type things that police departments respond to in the city,” said Chief Randy Sander. “It could be something as minor as just a disagreement between people or something as major as an assault.”

This is one of only three health department police departments in the state. Make no mistake, they’re not just for show. They have badges, they have guns, they can make arrests and they have their own investigations department.

“The benefit of having our own police department is that we’re here, we have a quicker response, we have the ability to respond to those situations and respond in a professional manner,” Sanders said.

They said it not only adds a layer of safety at system hospitals and clinics, but it also takes some of the burden off of understaffed local law enforcement agencies.

“It’s a relief to our local police department because we’re here to respond for them,” Sanders added.

We’re told the prognosis for the future of this agency looks good because, during the last legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill stating that this police department will stay intact no matter what happens with the sale of SRHS.

“That’s something we’re proud of, it’s something that doesn’t come easy. It takes a lot of work and effort.”

