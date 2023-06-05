Mississippi Association of Coaches releases All-State teams; Dunsford, Tingle earn POTY honors
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches has officially named their All-State teams for each class. Over 30 Coast players were given accolades.
In 6A, Gulfport leads the way with 4 players being recognized, including senior Jacob Palazzo. Biloxi’s Logan Fontenelle and D’Iberville backstop Colby Wilson were also named First Team.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|Jacob Palazzo
|OF
|Gulfport
|Senior
|Ethan Garner
|OF
|Gulfport
|Junior
|Ethan Suroweic
|INF
|Gulfport
|Junior
|Colby Wilson
|C
|D’Iberville
|Senior
|Logan Fontenelle
|UTL
|Biloxi
|Junior
|Josh Lee*
|UTL
|Gulfport
|Senior
*denotes Second Team honors
In 5A, the East Central Hornets earned the title of back-to-back State Champions this year, and it shows on this list. Coach Michael Long was named Coach of the Year and Mr. Baseball TJ Dunsford was named Player of the Year. Other notable players include multisport athlete Kaden Irving of Gautier, Pearl River Central outfielder Caleb Dyess and East Central catcher Logan Terry.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|COTY - Michael Long
|Coach
|East Central
|—
|POTY - TJ Dunsford
|INF/P
|East Central
|Senior
|Carson Ryder
|INF
|East Central
|Senior
|Kaden Irving
|INF
|Gautier
|Senior
|Caleb Dyess
|OF
|PRC
|Senior
|Brandt Dickerson
|OF
|East Central
|Senior
|Logan Terry
|C
|East Central
|Senior
|Hunter Parker*
|P
|Vancleave
|Junior
|Jacob Johnson*
|P
|PRC
|Junior
|Kyler King*
|INF
|Picayune
|Junior
|Gage Reeves*
|OF
|George County
|Junior
|Brady Robertson*
|OF
|Picayune
|Junior
|Ben Davis*
|OF
|George County
|Sophomore
*denotes Second Team honors
Pass Christian infielder Peyton Lacy represents 4A’s only Coast player given First Team honors. Two others received were named to Second Team.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|Peyton Lacy
|INF
|Pass Christian
|Senior
|Connor Tice*
|P
|Stone
|Junior
|Dylan Welter*
|UTL
|Pass Christian
|Senior
*denotes Second Team honors
The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws advanced as far as Game 3 of the 3A State Championship but ultimately fell to the Amory Panthers. Despite not coming away with the series win, the team is showcased by 5 players who made the list.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|Hugh LeMasters
|INF
|St. Stanislaus
|Senior
|Chesley Rhodes
|OF
|St. Stanislaus
|Junior
|Seth Farni
|OF
|St. Stanislaus
|Senior
|Otis Brooks*
|P
|St. Stanislaus
|Senior
|Hill Gainey*
|P
|St. Stanislaus
|Senior
*denotes Second Team honors
Down in 1A, the Resurrection Catholic Eagles won their second championship in two years with one of the best feel-good stories in high school baseball. Aron Frederic earns Coach of the Year honors, and Cole Tingle earns Co-Player of the Year along with Greer Manning of West Union.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|COTY - Aron Frederic
|Coach
|Resurrection
|—
|POTY - Cole Tingle
|INF/P
|Resurrection
|Senior
|Levi Foshee
|P
|Resurrection
|Senior
|Walter Frederic
|INF
|Resurrection
|Senior
|Max Askew
|OF
|Resurrection
|Senior
|Luke Schnoor
|C
|Resurrection
|Junior
