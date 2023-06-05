Mississippi Association of Coaches releases All-State teams; Dunsford, Tingle earn POTY honors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches has officially named their All-State teams for each class. Over 30 Coast players were given accolades.

In 6A, Gulfport leads the way with 4 players being recognized, including senior Jacob Palazzo. Biloxi’s Logan Fontenelle and D’Iberville backstop Colby Wilson were also named First Team.

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS Jacob Palazzo OF Gulfport Senior Ethan Garner OF Gulfport Junior Ethan Suroweic INF Gulfport Junior Colby Wilson C D’Iberville Senior Logan Fontenelle UTL Biloxi Junior Josh Lee* UTL Gulfport Senior

*denotes Second Team honors

In 5A, the East Central Hornets earned the title of back-to-back State Champions this year, and it shows on this list. Coach Michael Long was named Coach of the Year and Mr. Baseball TJ Dunsford was named Player of the Year. Other notable players include multisport athlete Kaden Irving of Gautier, Pearl River Central outfielder Caleb Dyess and East Central catcher Logan Terry.

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS COTY - Michael Long Coach East Central — POTY - TJ Dunsford INF/P East Central Senior Carson Ryder INF East Central Senior Kaden Irving INF Gautier Senior Caleb Dyess OF PRC Senior Brandt Dickerson OF East Central Senior Logan Terry C East Central Senior Hunter Parker* P Vancleave Junior Jacob Johnson* P PRC Junior Kyler King* INF Picayune Junior Gage Reeves* OF George County Junior Brady Robertson* OF Picayune Junior Ben Davis* OF George County Sophomore

*denotes Second Team honors

Pass Christian infielder Peyton Lacy represents 4A’s only Coast player given First Team honors. Two others received were named to Second Team.

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS Peyton Lacy INF Pass Christian Senior Connor Tice* P Stone Junior Dylan Welter* UTL Pass Christian Senior

*denotes Second Team honors

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws advanced as far as Game 3 of the 3A State Championship but ultimately fell to the Amory Panthers. Despite not coming away with the series win, the team is showcased by 5 players who made the list.

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS Hugh LeMasters INF St. Stanislaus Senior Chesley Rhodes OF St. Stanislaus Junior Seth Farni OF St. Stanislaus Senior Otis Brooks* P St. Stanislaus Senior Hill Gainey* P St. Stanislaus Senior

*denotes Second Team honors

Down in 1A, the Resurrection Catholic Eagles won their second championship in two years with one of the best feel-good stories in high school baseball. Aron Frederic earns Coach of the Year honors, and Cole Tingle earns Co-Player of the Year along with Greer Manning of West Union.

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS COTY - Aron Frederic Coach Resurrection — POTY - Cole Tingle INF/P Resurrection Senior Levi Foshee P Resurrection Senior Walter Frederic INF Resurrection Senior Max Askew OF Resurrection Senior Luke Schnoor C Resurrection Junior

