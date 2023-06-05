WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi Association of Coaches releases All-State teams; Dunsford, Tingle earn POTY honors

This year saw four state championship appearances from teams on the coast.
This year saw four state championship appearances from teams on the coast.(WLOX/WTOK)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches has officially named their All-State teams for each class. Over 30 Coast players were given accolades.

In 6A, Gulfport leads the way with 4 players being recognized, including senior Jacob Palazzo. Biloxi’s Logan Fontenelle and D’Iberville backstop Colby Wilson were also named First Team.

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCLASS
Jacob PalazzoOFGulfportSenior
Ethan GarnerOFGulfportJunior
Ethan SuroweicINFGulfportJunior
Colby WilsonCD’IbervilleSenior
Logan FontenelleUTLBiloxiJunior
Josh Lee*UTLGulfportSenior

*denotes Second Team honors

In 5A, the East Central Hornets earned the title of back-to-back State Champions this year, and it shows on this list. Coach Michael Long was named Coach of the Year and Mr. Baseball TJ Dunsford was named Player of the Year. Other notable players include multisport athlete Kaden Irving of Gautier, Pearl River Central outfielder Caleb Dyess and East Central catcher Logan Terry.

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCLASS
COTY - Michael LongCoachEast Central
POTY - TJ DunsfordINF/PEast CentralSenior
Carson RyderINFEast CentralSenior
Kaden IrvingINFGautierSenior
Caleb DyessOFPRCSenior
Brandt DickersonOFEast CentralSenior
Logan TerryCEast CentralSenior
Hunter Parker*PVancleaveJunior
Jacob Johnson*PPRCJunior
Kyler King*INFPicayuneJunior
Gage Reeves*OFGeorge CountyJunior
Brady Robertson*OFPicayuneJunior
Ben Davis*OFGeorge CountySophomore

*denotes Second Team honors

Pass Christian infielder Peyton Lacy represents 4A’s only Coast player given First Team honors. Two others received were named to Second Team.

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCLASS
Peyton LacyINFPass ChristianSenior
Connor Tice*PStoneJunior
Dylan Welter*UTLPass ChristianSenior

*denotes Second Team honors

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws advanced as far as Game 3 of the 3A State Championship but ultimately fell to the Amory Panthers. Despite not coming away with the series win, the team is showcased by 5 players who made the list.

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCLASS
Hugh LeMastersINFSt. StanislausSenior
Chesley RhodesOFSt. StanislausJunior
Seth FarniOFSt. StanislausSenior
Otis Brooks*PSt. StanislausSenior
Hill Gainey*PSt. StanislausSenior

*denotes Second Team honors

Down in 1A, the Resurrection Catholic Eagles won their second championship in two years with one of the best feel-good stories in high school baseball. Aron Frederic earns Coach of the Year honors, and Cole Tingle earns Co-Player of the Year along with Greer Manning of West Union.

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCLASS
COTY - Aron FredericCoachResurrection
POTY - Cole TingleINF/PResurrectionSenior
Levi FosheePResurrectionSenior
Walter FredericINFResurrectionSenior
Max AskewOFResurrectionSenior
Luke SchnoorCResurrectionJunior

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Branson Causey, 29
Man arrested for arson following large brushfire in Jackson Co.
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
fire
Man killed in Gulf Park Estates housefire identified

Latest News

trophy
Resurrection and East Central go back-to-back as State Champions
The Golden Eagles line up for the National Anthem at Plainsman Park in the Auburn Regional
Golden Eagles get revenge on Samford, advance to play Penn
ec
East Central captures the 5A Baseball State Championship
21 records were broken at the 2023 state games of Mississippi master swim competition.
21 records broken at State Games of Mississippi master swim competition