Man killed in Gulf Park Estates housefire identified

JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - Stanley Kopszywa, 79, has been identified by officials as the victim of a fatal housefire early Sunday morning.

According to deputy coroner James Prisock, officials first received reports of the fire just after 3 a.m.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

