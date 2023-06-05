WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man killed in Gulf Park Estates housefire identified

fire
fire(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - Stanley Kopszywa, 79, has been identified by officials as the victim of a fatal housefire early Sunday morning.

According to deputy coroner James Prisock, officials first received reports of the fire just after 3 a.m.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Biloxi VA leaders respond following Congressman Ezell’s request to remove rainbow flag
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Branson Causey, 29
Man arrested for arson following large brushfire in Jackson Co.
Silver Alert issued for Lumberton teenager
Silver Alert issued for Lumberton 18-year-old
Bay St. Louis’ Starfish Café now back in business
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast