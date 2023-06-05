Man arrested for arson following large brushfire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Park Estates resident Branson Causey, 29, is in custody and charged with arson following a brushfire on Sunday.

The fire, which officials stay is still active as of 10 p.m., began in the area of Plymouth Road, Old CCC Camp Road, Lexington Street and Richmond Street. Multiple agencies were on the scene throughout the afternoon protecting structures in close proximity.

While a suspect is in custody, officials still have no cause of the fire at this time. Causey is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

