Summer heat with pop-up storms today

It’s going to feel like summer today! We’ll be warming up into the low to mid 90s by the early afternoon. Most of the morning will stay dry, but hit or miss showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but some of us could get heavy downpours and gusty winds within these storms.

Most of the rain will diminish a few hours after the sunset tonight. We’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected by the afternoon and evening.

We’re keeping the chance for a few more hit or miss showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

