Smokin’ on the River drag boat competition hits Moss Point riverfront

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, drag boats ripped through Moss Point’s riverfront for Smokin’ on the River. It was the second stop for the Outboard Drag Boat Association (ODBA) 2023 competition.

“This is one of our best venues,” said PJ Johnson, a drag boat racer from Louisiana. “The crowd is awesome, the food is great. It’s a real nice place to race.”

While Johnson’s boat had motor issues this weekend, his love for the sport overshadows the performance.

Fellow racer Kevin Tuberville also spoke highly of Moss Point’s location for the competition.

“People probably love this race site more than any because all the racing is so up close and personal,” he said.

“You meet some good people here,” said ODBA President Shane Stovall. “Everyone helps each other. You’re enemies, but it’s when you’re on the water racing.”

53 racers competed in the weekend event. Boats are separated into three classes based on engine power output and can push up to 600 horsepower. The track is 660 feet long, and in that time, speeds can reach up to 100mph.

“You really have to drive these things,” said Stovall. “It’s not as easy as these guys make it look.”

If you missed this weekend’s Smokin’ on the River, here’s the remaining schedule for the 2023 ODBA Competition:

June 17-18: Lake Buhlow, Pineville, La.

July 15, 16: Demopolis, Ala.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.