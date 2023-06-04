WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Silver Alert issued for Lumberton 18-year-old

Silver Alert issued for Lumberton teenager
Silver Alert issued for Lumberton teenager(NBC15)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Department of Transportation

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Lumberton teenager.

Authorities say 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of U.S. 11 in Lumberton walking in an unknown direction.

Long is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey T-shirt and blue jeans with leopard print shoes .

Family members say Long suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Alyssa Long is asked to please contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 794-8610.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Biloxi VA leaders respond following Congressman Ezell’s request to remove rainbow flag
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Bay St. Louis’ Starfish Café now back in business
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Sunday, drag boats ripped through Moss Point’s riverfront for Smokin’ on the River. It was the...
Smokin’ on the River drag boat competition hits Moss Point riverfront
Registration for Jeepin’ the Coast 2024 will be open in August.
Day 5 of Jeepin the Coast brings event to a close with church service, award ceremony