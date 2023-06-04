WLOX Careers
Mississippi therapist celebrates book launch at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Jocelyn Lane is a licensed therapist and relationship expert on the Coast.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, one Mississippi author celebrated the launch of her new book with readers at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum.

Jocelyn Lane is a licensed therapist and relationship expert on the Coast. Her new book is called “The Power of Self-Love: How to Break Free from Unhealthy Connections.”

In the book, she guides readers through the process of recognizing warning signs in relationships, establishing healthy boundaries and embracing self-love. Lane says her goal is to provide the tools needed for people to break free from toxic connections and cultivate a life filled with self-empowerment and happiness.

Those attending the lunch party were able to meet with Lane and get their copies signed.

“These are the things I tell to my clients every day: to love yourself, to move forward, to forgive,” she said. “So, this translates for me directly to what I tell them everyday, and now, they have a tool that they can use as well.”

If you would like to check out Lane’s book, it’s available online starting at $15 for paperback.

