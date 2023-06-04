WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Union County.

The incident happened at a home on MS-349 in Myrtle, Mississippi.

A press release says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday. Once deputies arrived at the scene and approached the house, an individual pointed a gun at the deputies.

According to the release, the deputies received no injuries. However, the individual received fatal injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Biloxi VA leaders respond following Congressman Ezell’s request to remove rainbow flag
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Saturday, hundreds of people stopped by downtown Ocean Springs to enjoy free ice cream and art...
Red, White and Blueberry Festival brings many to Ocean Springs
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Oak Grove High School student finishes first at debate nationals
Oak Grove High School student wins nationals in debate
Hot, hit & miss afternoon storms possible Sunday; some may have gusty winds.
Saturday, one Mississippi author celebrated the launch of her new book with readers at the...
Mississippi therapist celebrates book launch at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum