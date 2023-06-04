Day 5 of Jeepin the Coast brings event to a close with church service, award ceremony

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - They came. They saw. They Jeeped.

Sunday marks the final day of the popular car gathering, which started on Wednesday. Many Jeepers began the morning with a church service held in Long Beach.

“So, we found a way that we take our two passions, Jesus, of course, and Jeeps, and we mesh those two together and take Jesus to the Jeeple,” says Ken Stead, Christian Jeep Association National Vice President.

Following the service, hundreds of Jeepers gathered for the annual scavenger hunt award ceremony. Organizer Kim Farve is pleased with this year’s turnout.

“We had a great turnout,” says Farve. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. The Jeepers just showed up and they showed out. The vendors were awesome; we had vendor village here. We had the food court down here. We can’t thank the city of Long Beach enough for all they’ve done for us.”

An estimated 4,000 Jeepers came out this year and many said they can’t wait to come back next summer.

“It’s just something with the people that you meet and talk to and just the atmosphere,” says Jamie Smith, event participant.

Registration for Jeepin’ the Coast 2024 will be open in August.

