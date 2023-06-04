Bay St. Louis’ Starfish Café now back in business

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After temporarily closing its doors in December, the Starfish Café is now again open for business.

The café closed temporarily after owner Diana Fillhart and her son Zach both opted to take a break following a medical emergency.

“I had carpal tunnel repair,” said Zach. “I was crazy enough to do both hands at the same time just to get it over with. Then, I got diagnosed with AS, which is Ankylosing spondylitis. I had just been working through that as well,” Zach said.

The café opened last week and has since been busy.

“Last week was the soft opening and it was actually really good because we actually ended up doing exactly around the same amount of business we did when we closed, so not too much of a hiccup; the community loves us, and we love them,” Zach said.

The two are not only known for their menu but also for helping people invest in their education.

“The culinary training stuff we’ve been doing since we opened 10 years ago. We teach a lot of base culinary work. We do soups, sauces, and knife skills. Everyone works in the dish pit including myself,” Zach said.

“It’s been an opportunity to see a lot of people’s lives change. We’ve changed. I think the more we become embedded in the community the more opportunities that we have to help people and people help us, so we go back and forth,” Diana said.

The Fillharts’ plan is to continue serving the community by not only their culinary skills but also adding a trades training program to their Mary Kay Dean Education Center, located at the bottom part of the restaurant.

“The people that will be doing that education will be working in the field,” said Diana. “It’s not us that are going to do the training. These people have been in HVAC for 25 years. Now, they are in a place where they want to pass it on. It’s the same concept as the education center, only it’s a whole other focus on training and giving them a skill for life,” Diana said.

