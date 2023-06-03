Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has issued beach water contact advisories for two parts of the beach.

Through its Beach Monitoring Program, MDEQ has placed the advisories on Gulfport’s East Courthouse Road Beach (from Courthouse Road east to Tegarden Road) and Biloxi East Central Beach (from St. Peter Street east to Dukate Street).

The beaches themselves are not closed, but MDEQ says there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas.

When water samples show bacteria levels are safe for contact, the advisories will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming should not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations can be found here.

To be included in a public group list to receive beach advisories directly, fill out a contact form, or text “MDEQbeach” to 833-259-4545, or follow MDEQ on Twitter @MDEQ.

