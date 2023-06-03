WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Southern Miss survives elimination game against Auburn

Dustin Dickerson hit two solo home runs in the Golden Eagles’ 7-2 win
Dustin Dickerson hits two solo home runs in the Golden Eagles’ 7-2 Regional elimination game win
Dustin Dickerson hits two solo home runs in the Golden Eagles’ 7-2 Regional elimination game win(Southern Miss Baseball)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WLBT) - Southern Miss faced elimination in the Auburn Regional Saturday, facing the host Tigers at Plainsman Park.

After scoring only two runs in the opening game against Samford, the Golden Eagles surpassed that on one swing in the first inning, as Christopher Sargent blasted a home run with two runners on in the opening frame to open the scoring.

Dustin Dickerson added two solo home runs, one in the third and one in the fifth, and Danny Lynch also lifted a solo shot in the eighth.

For the second-straight day, the Golden Eagles got a solid pitching performance from their starter. Billy Oldham pitched 5.2 innings, only struck out one, but allowed just two runs on four hits.

Will Armistead cleaned up the rest of the game out of the bullpen. Armistead went 3.1 innings, struck out three, and allowed five hits without a run.

The Golden Eagles will face the loser of Samford and Penn on Sunday at 2:00.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Biloxi VA leaders respond following Congressman Ezell’s request to remove rainbow flag
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison without parole.
Gautier man sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches

Latest News

Southern Miss suffers heartbreaking loss in extra-innings at Auburn Regional
Southern Miss suffers heartbreaking loss in extra-innings at Auburn Regional
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss baseball player becomes first consecutive first-team All-American in program history
Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games
Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games
Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt...
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series