WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the deaths with WTVA, the news station reports.

The identities of the occupants are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown what caused the plane to crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To mark the start of Pride Month, VA leadership decided to add a rainbow flag to the display of...
Biloxi VA leaders respond following Congressman Ezell’s request to remove rainbow flag
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison without parole.
Gautier man sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
COVID - Two Years Later
UMMC to shut down LGBTQ+ clinic amid political pressure
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach

Latest News

Leslie Rojas joins us live from Biloxi where people are out already taking advantage of the...
Fish for free all weekend- no license required
Hot today, a few hit and miss storms possible in the afternoon
Accused of raping, kidnapping woman
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping after woman claims he wouldn’t let her leave Perdido Key condo
This year, the sandy beaches of Long Beach were open to four-door off-roaders.
Day 3 of Jeepin’ the Coast takes over Long Beach