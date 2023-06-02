Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An elderly man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth, Mississippi made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Corinth police charged Robert Allen with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74. He received a $250,000 bond.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for June 12.

Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen allegedly killed his neighbor Thursday on South Tate Street. A motive has not been released.

Allen then fled in a pickup truck. The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped him a short time later in Union County.

Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.