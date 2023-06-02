WLOX Careers
U.S Magistrate Judge Bradley W. Rath sworn into office

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley W. Rath was officially sworn into office at the federal...
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley W. Rath was officially sworn into office at the federal courthouse in downtown Gulfport Friday. He succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley W. Rath was officially sworn into office at the federal courthouse in downtown Gulfport Friday.

Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division back in August of 2022. The Long Beach resident succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi held an investiture ceremony. Rath took oath of office and was enrobed by his wife, Rachel.

Prior to taking the federal bench, Rath primarily worked as a solo attorney representing individuals and small businesses; he has also served since 2008 as a municipal judge for five South Mississippi cities.

" It can seem like an investiture is about the person who is standing up there, but it’s not. This is a community effort. This is something, in this audience today there were some of my school teachers, some of my former bosses and people that I’ve worked with my entire career here. Nobody gets here alone. I’m here because of people who have helped me along the way,” said Judge Rath.

Judge Rath has published more than a dozen scholarly notes and articles, been recognized as a Mid-South Super Lawyer, worked as a professional mediator, contributed significantly to his community, and worked with the federal, state and local bar associations. He also speaks Spanish.

