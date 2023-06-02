WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yesterday we saw some scattered t-storms across parts of South Mississippi. Today looks less wet than yesterday. That’s because the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will be moving away from us and that should help our rain chance to decrease compared to yesterday. If we see any rain at all today, it won’t be associated with the system in the Gulf but it would just be a few stray pop-up showers in the afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should around 90 degrees which would be about the same or slightly higher than yesterday. There are no significant tropical concerns to Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison without parole.
Gautier man sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.
Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state
Representatives from the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a plaque that will hang on the downtown...
Main Street post office dedicated to Officer Robert McKeithen

Latest News

A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
Tracking the tropics, hot this weekend, a few gusty storms possible Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat builds into the weekend; hit and miss storms possible Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tropical Depression Two forms