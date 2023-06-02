Friday’s Forecast

Yesterday we saw some scattered t-storms across parts of South Mississippi. Today looks less wet than yesterday. That’s because the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will be moving away from us and that should help our rain chance to decrease compared to yesterday. If we see any rain at all today, it won’t be associated with the system in the Gulf but it would just be a few stray pop-up showers in the afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should around 90 degrees which would be about the same or slightly higher than yesterday. There are no significant tropical concerns to Mississippi.

