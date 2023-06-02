WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Community honors 12-year-old boy killed in ice cream truck crash

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The local community gathered to pay tribute to the life of a 12-year-old boy tragically killed when an ice cream truck crashed into his apartment.

A balloon release ceremony took place at the soccer field where Adrian Flores Fajardo used to play, commemorating his memory.

In the face of unimaginable loss, Adrien’s family has found solace in donating some of his organs to help save the lives of others. Their selfless act is a testament to their resilience during this devastating time.

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his...
12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner.(GoFundMe)

Adrian succumbed to his injuries several days after the ice cream truck crashed into his apartment. The incident has left the entire community shaken.

Authorities arrested 71-year-old Mechaal Yousef Mansoor, who was taken into custody and charged with negligent homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison without parole.
Gautier man sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.
Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state
Representatives from the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a plaque that will hang on the downtown...
Main Street post office dedicated to Officer Robert McKeithen

Latest News

Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
From racing boats to cruising the streets in a jeep, there's plenty of events happening in...
What's This Weekend: Boat races, Jeepin' and sci-fi
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast