WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biloxi planning new regulations for campaign signs

The August primary is still 68 days away, but signs for state and county races have dotted the landscape for weeks.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Biloxi, those political signs you see up all over town are violating city ordinances.

That’s because city rules say political signs can only go up 60 days before an election.

The August primary is still 68 days away, but signs for state and county races have dotted the landscape for weeks.

In a 6-5 vote Thursday, the planning commission okayed changes to allow signs to go up 120 days before an election - and to allow for signs twice as big as the current regulations.

The city’s planning director Jerry Creel told us there’s been leniency on the current rules so the city is working to ease restrictions.

“If there’s a violation to the piece of property of the sign ordinance, we have to write up the property owner,” he said. “Yes, we can notify the campaign that put the signs out there, but if we want to have any action on it, we have to write up the owner and make them remove the sign, which can be a costly burden on them, and they might have been innocent not knowing what the regulations are.”

At Thursday’s meeting, planners discussed a letter they were given citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Arizona case that said it was unconstitutional for a city to put restrictions on political signs, calling it a violation of free speech.

We’re told Biloxi’s City Attorney is reviewing that before the proposed new regulations now go to the city council for a final say.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened near the...
Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603
The ordinance also would lay the groundwork for event organizers to coordinate with the City of...
Biloxi considers ordinance to control future special events
Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.
Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state

Latest News

Tracking the tropics, hot this weekend, a few gusty storms possible Saturday
Better Way to Give concert kicks off
Better Way to Give program kicks off with benefit concert
Madison Police Department honors slain officer killed in Brandon stand-off
Madison Police Department honors slain officer killed in Brandon stand-off
Some coastal cities are still making repairs from the damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta in...
Coastal cities still working on Hurricane Zeta repairs