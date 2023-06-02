WLOX Careers
3 dead after carjacking, stabbing rampage, police say

Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.(Source: KPIX/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - Three people are dead after authorities said a man went on a violent rampage in California.

According to police, the man stabbed at least three people in two attacks occurring minutes apart in San Jose and Milpitas Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed his first victim, then stole the victim’s car.

They said they believe he then carjacked another vehicle, stabbed that driver and hit a pedestrian with the car.

The two stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they believe at another location, the man intentionally hit two other pedestrians with the car, killing them.

Milpitas police said he also was behind a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store. The suspect was arrested near the store.

They have not released his identity and are still searching for a motive.

Police are also investigating if the man was involved in any additional crimes.

Copyright 2023 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

