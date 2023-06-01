WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Top ways to tackle higher education costs

Experts recommend opening a savings account as early as possible
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average yearly cost of a public 4-year college last year was more than $10,000 for in-state tuition and fees, according to the College Board, making it essential for families and students to plan ahead. 

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, says he believes a lot of families really do want to help their children save for college and avoid student loan debt. 

“The cost of college can be scary, especially when you see it rising. But I think it’s important for families to remember that you don’t have to save 100% of the cost of college,” Farrington explained. “Anything helps. And there is a lot of ways to pay for college as well.”

The College Investor has several guides to help save and pay for college. Here are a few of their top suggestions:

Start a college savings account as early as possible: 529 plans, Uniform Gift/Transfer to Minor Accounts, and Roth IRAs are three popular accounts to open. 

Search for scholarships and grants: Here are 10 sites you can use to search for scholarships, including Scholarships.com and Bold.org.

Apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA): In 2021, students missed out on an estimated $3.75 billion in grants simply because they did not fill out the FAFSA form, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN). 

Lastly, Farrington said we don’t know what the cost of college will be like in the future, but any little bit you set aside will ultimately help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened near the...
Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603
The ordinance also would lay the groundwork for event organizers to coordinate with the City of...
Biloxi considers ordinance to control future special events
Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.
Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
The body of 5-year-old Ja'Naya Thompson was found hanging in the bathroom of an abandoned...
Supreme Court denies second appeal in Gulfport child rape/murder case
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall