Thursday’s Forecast

Today is the first official day of hurricane season. And how fitting that we continue to track a disturbance in the Gulf with a low chance to become a depression or storm. It will meander in the eastern Gulf for the next few days. We could see some scattered t-storms from time to time today as the sits nearby but the heaviest rains will likely spare us on the MS Coast and instead target Florida or just stay out over the open waters. High temperatures for this first day of June will be in the 80s again.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.