Suspect sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run

Terrance McNaughton has been arrested at least three times in connection to domestic violence...
Terrance McNaughton has been arrested at least three times in connection to domestic violence incidents against Nina Cumbest. Cumbest died Nov. 2 six months after authorities say McNaughton ran her over with his truck, leaving her in a coma.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 1 after a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found Terrance “Fred” McNaughton, 23, guilty of second-degree murder.

During the trial, the state presented testimony and evidence that McNaughton ran over his ex-girlfriend Nina Cumbest while driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. Cumbest sustained a traumatic brain injury, among other serious injuries, and died six months later. The Gautier Polie Department investigated the case.

Charges upgraded after Jackson County woman dies following domestic violence attack

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced McNaughton to 40 years in prison.

“The jury saw the truth and found Terrance McNaughton guilty of second-degree murder despite the defendant’s efforts to gaslight them,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “Nina had a voice in the courtroom, and today, justice was delivered.”

“Terrance McNaughton stole a beautiful soul who has impacted many, many lives,” said Assistance District Attorney Carolyn Lews. “I am in awe of the strength shown by Nina’s daughter who spoke at the sentencing in this case. She demonstrated incredible bravery and poise in facing her mother’s killer.”

McIlrath also said that if you are someone you live is a victim of domestic violence to reach out to agencies such as the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 228-435-1968 or 1-800-800-1396.

