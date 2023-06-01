WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers to retire, effective June 30

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state medical official who helped guide Mississippi through the COVID-19 pandemic is retiring.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will retire at the end of the month.

“Dr. Byers will be hugely missed – not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise but also for his constant professionalism and patients,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in a statement. “He has an unparalleled ability to explain complicated issues with clarity and simplicity. That has been a huge asset in working with the public and our public health partners.”

Byers has served with the agency for 30 years and has held various positions in leadership, including deputy state health officer and the medical director for several county health department clinics.

Dr. Kathryn Turner has been named interim state epidemiologist. She will take over the role on July 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened near the...
Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603
The ordinance also would lay the groundwork for event organizers to coordinate with the City of...
Biloxi considers ordinance to control future special events
Bayly is back with his favorite hat, and all is well.
Moss Point taxi driver helps deliver boy’s lost hat out of state

Latest News

Mississippi Power crews are storm ready as hurricane season begins
Terrance McNaughton has been arrested at least three times in connection to domestic violence...
Suspect sentenced to 40 years in fatal hit-and-run
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
The body of 5-year-old Ja'Naya Thompson was found hanging in the bathroom of an abandoned...
Supreme Court denies second appeal in Gulfport child rape/murder case