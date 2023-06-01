Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown second year in a row

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection baseball is bringing home another state championship.

Resurrection takes it! Back to back state champs 10-1 over West Union pic.twitter.com/CH60nDjKfl — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) June 1, 2023

The Eagles swept West Union, winning 10-1 in the sixth inning.

This is the second championship win for Resurrection after last year’s triumph, and the third consecutive year making it to the state championship.

