Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown second year in a row

Resurrection baseball is bringing home a second state championship.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection baseball is bringing home another state championship.

The Eagles swept West Union, winning 10-1 in the sixth inning.

This is the second championship win for Resurrection after last year’s triumph, and the third consecutive year making it to the state championship.

