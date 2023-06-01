Main Street post office dedicated to Officer Robert McKeithen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Postal Service building in downtown Biloxi will now honor a fallen police officer.

It was an emotional yet uplifting dedication at city hall.

Police Chief John Miller said this is the best way they could honor fallen Office Robert McKeithen because this isn’t just a small sign on the side of the road.

This building will serve as a reminder of McKeithen’s sacrifice to the city.

To make it all happen literally took an act of Congress.

“It’s a tremendous tribute to Mack and what he sacrificed,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “It makes you feel good that he was recognized with some pretty good company. We’re so proud and pleased.”

Local law enforcement packed into Biloxi City Hall to honor McKeithen.

Representatives from the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a plaque that will hang on the downtown building in remembrance of the fallen officer’s sacrifice.

“When you see Robert’s picture, you want to smile a little bit,” Chief Miller said. “He was a great guy. He did wonderful things for people throughout his life. A life full of public service. We know he gave his life for his profession and for the citizens of Biloxi, and I know I’m not the only one who will always appreciate that.”

It was no small task to make this happen.

A bill had to be introduced in Congress, and that can take years.

“Congressman Palazzo, this was his brainchild. He kicked it off. Congressman Ezell and both local senators jumped in and helped and made it reality,” Miller said.

Leaders hope the dedication will remind Biloxians of McKeithen’s service and maybe inspire the next generation to take up the call.

“It’s a sad thing but we’re hopeful that efforts like this in inspiring the young folks to do what needs to be done for future generations is what I look forward to,” Gilich said.

Right now, the post office is under construction, but as soon as the Main Street building is complete, it will bear the name of Robert McKeithen.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.