Madison Police Department honors slain officer killed in Brandon stand-off

Officer Tyler was a part of Madison’s Special Response Team and was responsible for overseeing the training of new officers.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison Police Department lowered its flags at half-mast in honor of fallen officer Randy Tyler on Thursday after he was shot and killed in a standoff in a Brandon neighborhood.

Those 3 On Your Side spoke with say it was a sad day for the city and that Officer Tyler’s legacy will never be forgotten.

“It’s just not what you want for anybody,” Julie Hocutt, a Madison resident said.

So far, dozens of people with heavy hearts have come to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

“I know police officers are a tight brotherhood and so what else can you say. It’s just devastating for the community and the police department”.”

Black and blue ribbons were placed at the front entrance of the police department doors.

Those who came to remember him say this is all just heartbreaking.

“The thought of him having a family, his kids, wife... it just touches you,” Hocutt said. “It shows you that nobody is promised tomorrow. It’s devastating when it happens.”

Officer Tyler was a seven-year veteran of the Madison Police Department and was a member of Madison’s Special Response Team. He was responsible for overseeing the training of new officers.

He also served as a supervisor in the department’s narcotics division.

His funeral arrangements will be released soon.

WLBT spoke with a family friend, who says right now, all the family is asking for is prayers of comfort during this trying time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

