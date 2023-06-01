Jeepin’ the Coast 2023 kicks off in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Let the party begin. The 6th annual Jeepin’ the Coast is underway.

Thousands attended a kick-off celebration in Pass Christian on Wednesday.

“This year, we have record-breaking numbers so it’s pretty exciting,” said Jeepin’ the Coast founder Jennifer Moran.

Over 2,000 people pre-registered on the first day of Jeepin’ the Coast.

Moran welcomes Wrangler lovers for an itinerary full of events.

“We started 2018; this is our sixth year of having it here on the Gulf Coast. It’s expanded through the years from a Wednesday to a Sunday. So now, we’re almost a full week,” Moran said.

Doors out, roofs down, thick wheels - the beloved car brand lined Long Beach and Pass Christian roads.

For some Jeepers, they’ve cruised the highways for years.

Others are getting a new experience of joining the community.

“There was one year I didn’t own a Jeep, my best friend did. Sure enough, the next year, I bought one and I’ve been coming back ever since,” said Edward Carannza.

Carannza said he was drawn to the attraction for the comradery among others.

“It’s a good, fun, family-friendly atmosphere, and anytime me and my friends can get together with an even bigger community makes such an impact. Not only with revenue sales but also for Jeepin’ For a Cause and other things they do,” Caranna said.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and meet other people,” said Jennifer Camerdelle.

“We also grew up coming here. We’re from the New Orleans area. Her mom and dad had a camp and we’ve been coming here for years,” said Nancy Dominick.

Planning for large crowds creates a separate avenue to be mindful of: safety.

Moran said it took several meetings, filing permits of use, and planning to operate Jeepin’ the Coast.

“They’re giving, they want to help, they see someone and everybody jumps in and does what they need to do. Lots of meetings with different city officials and sheriff’s departments. They give us their blessings, they see the impact that it has on our economy and the Gulf Coast, especially kicking off summertime,” Moran said.

“Try about when we home today to hang out, what are we going to do, what are we going to enjoy, how can we make it back home the same way we got here,” Carannza said.

Jeepin’ the Coast 2023 event will wrap up on June 4.

For a full list of events, head to Jeepin’ the Coast 2023 Events.

