Wednesday’s Forecast

Another generally mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon’s highs should again be in the mid to upper 80s. And, like yesterday, another chance for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms to pop up in random locations once things heat up from midday into the afternoon and evening. Isolated downpours beneath these showers can’t be ruled out. As usual with pop-up showers, many of you may see no rain at all today and those that do should also experience many rain-free hours during the day as well.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.