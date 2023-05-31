WLOX Careers
Southern Miss football gets three nationally televised games

By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss football will be given a national spotlight in the upcoming 2023 season.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the Golden Eagles have been rewarded three nationally televised timeslots after an impressive season last year.

Head Coach Will Hall led the Southern Miss football program to their first winning season since 2019 and their first bowl win since 2016, ending the 2022 season with a 7-6 overall record and leading the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 LendingTree Bowl victory against former Conference USA foes, the Rice Owls.

Southern Miss’ rivalry game against Tulane University in Hattiesburg on September 6 at 3 p.m. will be televised on ESPNU. A midweek game against the South Alabama Jaguars will appear on ESPN2 on October 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, the Golden Eagles’ away game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on November 9 will air on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

Three Southern Miss football games will be streamed on ESPN Plus or SEC Network Plus.

