WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Keigan “Keig” Norwood(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County elementary student died days after a crash involving an ATV and a car.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says Keigan “Keig” Norwood died from his injuries on Tuesday. He was a student at Pisgah Elementary School.

Keig and Myleigh “Lou” Dittus, 10, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in the ICU after the Sunday crash on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie. Rankin County PIO Paul Holley says the two students were driving the ATV when they were hit by a car.

The crash is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last...
Pascagoula man dies in small plane crash
MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.
Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery
Even those who are not thrill seekers still see the positive impact that Paradise Pier makes on...
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier posting record-breaking attendance numbers during first holiday open
Rushing Jewelers opened in 1969 by Charles Rushing.
Rushing Jewelers in Picayune closing after 50 years in business

Latest News

The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened near the...
Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning Tropics Update