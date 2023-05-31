Moss Point’s Board of Alderman approve two car dealers in tax increment financing district

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s Board of Alderman approving two car dealerships in the city’s tax increment financing district.

“Cannon Nissan Cannon Ford Lincoln” and the “Chief Automotive Group” projects will build car lots along Highway 63.

Mayor Billy Knight said plans for the investment are worth $64 million.

One hundred full-time and part-time jobs will be created in the development.

It’s estimated the city will gain a tax revenue of just over $300,000 per year and $800,000 in increased sales revenue.

Knight said it’s exciting to bring new opportunities and vendors to River City.

”It is a first step, and we’re hoping that once things get started, others will come. This is a big step forward and, yes our people are excited about the opportunity businesses bring and will develop here. We’ll have funds for things we need to do for our people,” Knight said.

Next, the board will hold a public hearing so residents can voice their concerns about the addition.

The hearing will be announced at a later date.

