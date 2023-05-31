WLOX Careers
Josette’s Apartment serves as attention grabber for downtown Biloxi

The Josette's apartment was a two-year project that allowed attention to shine in Downtown Biloxi.

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Josette’s Apartments offer several one-bedroom apartment units for those looking to stay close to downtown. Judy Abide is the property manager for Josette’s and said the two-year project was a team effort.

“It was quite a process to renovate it,” Abide said. “We’ve been working with the owners for about two years to get it finished up.”

The apartments are already home to airmen from Keesler Air Force Base, but Abide said the location is perfect for anyone.

“You can go over to the ballpark and catch a game, get some coffee from a coffee shop,” Abide said. “You can go down the street to Ground Zero and have entertainment.”

“I never plan on leaving, this is my home forever,” said Crystal Tate. “My forever home, I love it here.”

Tate has lived in the apartment for five months and said she enjoys living close to downtown Biloxi, the Beau Rivage and MGM Park.

“Whether I attend or not, I enjoy watching families. What a way to wrap up the day when you’re having a family outing,” Tate said. “You’re playing at the casinos and ending up with hot dogs, ballparks and popcorn.”

Abide said the apartments can help bring attention to businesses in downtown Biloxi while also making sure residents like Tate have a place to stay.

“The more people you have living, the more activity to support the restaurants and coffee shops,” Abide said.

“I’m just grateful and very blessed and I’m loving it,” Tate said. “I’m just living my best life.”

The company said while there is a waitlist, it is still accepting appointments.

