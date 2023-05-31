WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train

The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A high school student wearing noise-canceling headphones was struck and killed by a train in New York state on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Chenango Valley High School student has been identified as 17-year-old Jakob McCloe.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident.

The sheriff’s office said McCloe was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.

Investigators said the train’s engineer tried to signal multiple times to get McCloe’s attention but was unable to stop the train in time. McCloe was struck and killed.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said after thorough investigation, detectives determined that “this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident.”

In a letter sent to parents, Chenango Valley School District Superintendent Jennifer Ostrander said counselors and support services are available to students and staff.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the student,” Ostrander wrote in the letter. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and that we come together as a community to offer our condolences and support.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last...
Pascagoula man dies in small plane crash
MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.
Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
Even those who are not thrill seekers still see the positive impact that Paradise Pier makes on...
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier posting record-breaking attendance numbers during first holiday open

Latest News

FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
A pig was rescued in Las Vegas after he fell out of a truck onto a highway.
Family rescues pig on his way to slaughter after he falls out of truck on highway
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges