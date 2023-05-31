WLOX Careers
Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603

The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 603 and Hoda Road.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Hwy 603 in Hancock County can expect delays Wednesday morning following a crash that tore up a section of concrete guardrail on a small bridge.

Drivers on Hwy 603 in Hancock County can expect delays Wednesday morning following a crash that tore up a section of concrete guardrail on a small bridge.(WLOX)

The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 603 and Hoda Road.

Law enforcement officers were on the scene directing traffic. Drivers should use caution when approaching the area, and expect delays.

