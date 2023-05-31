Driver injured, bridge guardrail ripped apart on Hwy 603

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Hwy 603 in Hancock County can expect delays Wednesday morning following a crash that tore up a section of concrete guardrail on a small bridge.

The crash involved one vehicle that rolled over and injured the driver. It happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 603 and Hoda Road.

Law enforcement officers were on the scene directing traffic. Drivers should use caution when approaching the area, and expect delays.

