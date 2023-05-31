WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?

Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light; some thought it was a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, or even a UFO.

What many saw was a SpaceX Dragon capsule about to splash into the Gulf off the coast of Florida.

According to SpaceX, the capsule carried four Ax-2 astronauts, Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, back to Earth Tuesday around 10:04 p.m. after 10 days in space.

Videos sent to WLOX from Biloxi to Kiln and beyond show the capsule, a bright streak of light, dashing through the sky.

SpaceX says the capsule and crew were launched to an orbiting laboratory on May 21 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

See anything strange in the night sky you have questions about? Submit your photos to us here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last...
Pascagoula man dies in small plane crash
MPPD says the crime took place at the Raceway on Highway 63 around 3 a.m.
Moss Point Police searching for suspect in Memorial Day armed robbery
Even those who are not thrill seekers still see the positive impact that Paradise Pier makes on...
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier posting record-breaking attendance numbers during first holiday open
Rushing Jewelers opened in 1969 by Charles Rushing.
Rushing Jewelers in Picayune closing after 50 years in business

Latest News

Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning Tropics Update
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast