Tuesday’s Forecast

Highs today will again be in the mid to upper 80s today. A few showers have dotted along the coastline and the coastal islands early Tuesday thanks to a nearby dissipating frontal boundary. So, some spots may see rain this morning. And a few more pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon too. As usual with pop-up showers, some will see no rain at all and those that do will also find many rain-free hours during the day. Like yesterday, can’t rule out a pretty good isolated downpour with any one of the showers that develop.

