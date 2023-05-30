WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Highs today will again be in the mid to upper 80s today. A few showers have dotted along the coastline and the coastal islands early Tuesday thanks to a nearby dissipating frontal boundary. So, some spots may see rain this morning. And a few more pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon too. As usual with pop-up showers, some will see no rain at all and those that do will also find many rain-free hours during the day. Like yesterday, can’t rule out a pretty good isolated downpour with any one of the showers that develop.

