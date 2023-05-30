WLOX Careers
Rushing Jewelers in Picayune closing after 50 years in business

By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -A beloved half-century-old jewelry business in South Mississippi is closing its doors for good. After decades in business, Rushing Jewelers is sending its farewell to the Picayune community.

The company has garnered a loyal customer base over the years and is known for its quality service and product selection.

“I’m sad because I’ve always used them. I mean, when I was in high school, I used them,” said long-time customer Debbie Dossett. “My engagement rings come from here.”

Hancock County resident Charles Badon also chimed in saying there’s no better place to snag a good deal in the area.

“You don’t have to ride a long way to look for some nice jewelry,” Badon said. “I don’t know why they got to go, but sometimes things are only here for a season.”

Store owner James Rushing said it was a bittersweet decision.

“It’s sad because it’s like I’m used to going to work six days a week, seven days a week, and did it for years,” Rushing said. “So, for me to sit back and say I’m not going to be going to work, I’m like freaking out.”

James and his wife Dianna took over running the store that was originally opened by his father Charles Rushing in 1969. The couple’s decision was based on plans to retire.

“I’m 76 years old. I’m old; this store made me old, and I’ve got to do something before I get too old,” Rushing said. “I’ve worked so many days a week that I’ve never really taken vacations or anything. It’s just that time in my life.”

Rushing attributes the store’s success to having Dianna help run the business.

“We’re just a good team,” he shared. “We’ve been a good team for 44 years. She does the bookwork, the ordering and everything, and I run the repair department.”

After years of hard work, Rushing is looking forward to simply having fun.

Rushing Jewelers is currently raffling off a 0.75-karat diamond necklace valued at $3,000. You can submit your free entry during store hours for your chance to win.

The winner will be announced on closing day, which Rushing said will happen once everything in the store is sold.

The store is located at 421 Memorial Blvd in Picayune.

