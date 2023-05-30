WLOX Careers
Pascagoula man dies in small plane crash

Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last...
Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle.(Courtesy of family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man has been identified as the victim of a fatal Louisiana plane crash.

Officials confirmed Jonathan C. George was the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press last week that the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed May 24. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle, according to WVUE. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community. The wreckage of the plane has not yet been located.

George’s funeral will be held Saturday in Pascagoula.

